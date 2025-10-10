PepsiCo Redesigns Lay’s Brand

PepsiCo has globally rebranded its Lay’s portfolio, marking the largest brand redesign in its nearly 100-year history.

The Lay's brand aims to showcase that every chip is rooted in real potatoes and that it brings consumers more choices by removing artificial flavors and colors in the U.S.

Lay’s works with more than 100 family-owned farms across North America. PepsiCo sources crops and ingredients — such as potatoes — from growers in more than 60 countries around the world. Many of those potato farms are a short drive from PepsiCo’s cooking and packaging facilities, which means during harvest season, it’s possible for potatoes to go from farm to bag in 48 hours.

“The new visual identity celebrates the humble, farm-grown potato — where every Lay's potato chip starts — and heroes the ingredients that deliver the unmatched flavor consumers have always loved,” says Alexis Porter, PepsiCo’s vice president of marketing, Global Lay’s.

All core Lay’s products in the U.S. will be made with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources by the end of the 2025. Lay’s white dips will follow in early 2026.

“At Lay’s, delighting our consumers goes beyond bold flavors — it’s about delivering trusted quality from farm to bag,” says Denise Truelove, SVP of marketing, PepsiCo Foods US. “These updates were shaped directly with our consumers, offering more choice, more transparency,and more joy with every bite. Lay’s continues to set the gold standard in snacking and we’re proud to carry that legacy forward.”

Lay’s Baked and Lay’s Kettle Cooked chips are also getting an ingredient update. Lay’s Baked will be made with olive oil and have 50% less fat than regular potato chips. A new version of Lay’s Kettle Cooked Reduced Fat Original Sea Salt will be made with avocado oil and offer 40% less fat than regular potato chips. More new options across PepsiCo’s food portfolio to come in 2026.

Lay’s new visual identity, created by PepsiCo’s Design & Innovation team, now honors the potatoes’ journey from farm to bag, the brand’s commitment to using quality ingredients, and the taste and flavor people know and love.

While the Lay’s logo has always featured a yellow sun, the team made the sun warmer and more distinct. Sun rays, or “Lay’s Rays,” beam from the logo. The color palette was inspired by the ingredients of Lay’s recipes: pickle green, hickory brown, savory red and more. Enhanced photography showcases the flavor of every Lay’s variety with visuals that highlight the golden color, crisp texture and seasoning of each chip. The red Lay’s ribbon remains a seal of quality, linking every bag back to its heritage.

“This redesign, the brand’s biggest in nearly a century, is a love letter to our origins,” says Carl Gerhards, PepsiCo’s senior director of design, global Lay’s. “With the new Lay’s visual identity, our team created a flexible design system that celebrates the brand’s famous flavors in countries around the world.”