Norolem Offers Hygienic Usit Seal and Shim Washers

Parts supplier norelem has introduced the Hygienic Usit screw and seal system from Freudenberg Sealing Technologies.

The Hygienic Usit screw and seal system combines reliable sealing, easy cleaning and hygienic design to serve the food industry and other hygiene-sensitive sectors. Seal and shim washers form the basis of the product line. A metal washer combined with a bonded EPDM or Fluoroprene ring gasket ensures a reliable seal, with no dead space. The sealing properties remain constant even after repeated tightening and loosening.

In addition to Hygienic Usit seal and shim washers, norelem offers stainless steel components that meet hygienic design requirements and can be combined with the washers:

Hexagon screws and cap nuts (also available as a set with seal and shim washers)

T-handles with outer or inner threads

Indexing plungers with a hygienic taper seat

Wing screws and wing nuts

Mushroom knobs and clamping levers with outer or inner threads

The ergonomic T-handles, for example, enable safe handling and feature smooth surfaces for very easy cleaning. The indexing plungers are designed to prevent dirt buildup and to facilitate cleaning processes.

Norelem also offers pliers wrenches with protective jaws for professional screw connections. The protective jaws, which prevent damage to screw heads, are available separately.