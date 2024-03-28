KROHNE, Inc. highlights the hygienic applications of the OPTISWITCH 6500 for the food and beverage industries.

This capacitance level switch provides a minimally invasive solution for point-level detection of liquids, liquid-liquid interfaces and solids. Unaffected by foam, condensate or buildup, the product can be set to detect foam or changes in media characteristics of the same liquid.

The product is also resistant to CIP and SIP agents, which are often used in food and beverage operations.

The OPTISWITCH 6500 can be installed in any position, maintenance-free, achieving fast response times. The product is compliant with FDA and EC1935/2004, in addition to being EHEDG and 3A certified.

Typical applications of the OPTISWITCH 6500 range from small tanks in hygienic applications to tanks with tough, pasty or strongly adhesive media. The product can also provide block prevention, overflow protection, dry-run and pump protection in tanks. A range of detections, from interface detection to high- and low-level detection to detection of foam, are all achievable with this hygienic switch.