Chang Robotics, OTTO by Rockwell Automation Collaborate to Advance Automation in Manufacturing

Chang Robotics, LLC, a leader in autonomous and robotic systems, and OTTO by Rockwell Automation, the autonomous mobile robot (AMR) division of Rockwell Automation, are teaming up to accelerate automation in manufacturing, food & beverage, automotive, consumer goods and e-commerce sectors.

This collaboration combines Chang Robotics’ expertise in deploying large-scale, complex robotic systems with OTTO’s AMR technology to deliver integrated solutions that enhance productivity, flexibility and efficiency across North American production lines and warehouses.

“Chang Robotics has worked with OTTO on some of the largest AMR deployments in manufacturing,” says Ross Barnard, CTO of Chang Robotics. “Together, we build customized solutions that meet our clients’ operational goals with reliability, scalability and flexibility — especially as volumes shift and operations evolve.”

Key areas of focus include:

Seamless interfaces to flexible manufacturing cells that can be quickly reconfigured for new product lines

Intelligent material handling solutions for warehouses and distribution centers

Scalable automation systems that fit within the constraints of existing facilities

“Our joint solutions will directly address labor shortages, improve safety, and support the industry’s shift toward more agile production systems,” says Dave Levihn, global partner program manager at OTTO by Rockwell Automation. “This partnership is a major step forward in helping manufacturers future-proof their operations.”