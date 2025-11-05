Rockwell Automation Begins AMR Production in Wisconsin

Rockwell Automation, Inc. has announced that the first autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have rolled off the production line at its global headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The milestone marks a step for OTTO by Rockwell Automation, part of the company’s 2023 acquisition of Clearpath Robotics.

The new, 25,000-sq.-ft. OTTO production space at the Milwaukee campus is now assembling the OTTO 600 and OTTO 1200 AMRs, robots designed to move heavy materials across factory floors and in tight spaces. By reducing reliance on manual forklifts, the AMRs help manufacturers increase safety, improve transition times, minimize damage to goods and create more resilient and sustainable operations.

“The expansion strengthens our portfolio of advanced material handling solutions and underscores Rockwell’s leadership as the largest industrial automation company building AMRs in the U.S.,” says Robert Buttermore, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, Rockwell Automation. “It’s also a showcase for our customers, demonstrating how seamlessly and safely these technologies can transform their operations.”

What makes these robots unique:

Laser scanners scan the room more than 30 times per second, building a virtual map in their memory of the room around them.

Through shared communication, each robot is aware of the other robots in the room and their locations, even around corners.

Every OTTO AMR completes over 15 miles of driving before being considered ready to ship to the customer.

Expanding OTTO production to Milwaukee is part of Rockwell’s broader strategy to enhance manufacturing resiliency. Clearpath and OTTO will continue producing AMRs at their Canadian facilities in Ontario, while the Milwaukee operation adds capacity and proximity to U.S. customers. This move follows Rockwell’s recent announcement of a $2 billion investment in plants, digital infrastructure and talent to grow share, build resilience and expand margins.