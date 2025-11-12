Lifeway Foods Begins Second Phase of Wisconsin Expansion Project

Lifeway Foods, a U.S. supplier of kefir and cultured probiotic dairy products, held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the launch of Phase Two of Lifeway's four-phase, $45 million expansion project.

The long-term investment is designed to double overall production capacity, increase operational efficiencies, expand production hours and staffing, and solidify the Midwest's position as the global hub of kefir production. Phase Two focuses on installing a cooling system to support Lifeway's expanded fermentation and bottling operations.

Lifeway's Waukesha facility transforms millions of gallons of Wisconsin-sourced milk each month into kefir, a tart and tangy cultured dairy beverage packed with protein, calcium and live probiotics. In addition to its flagship drinkable kefir, farmer cheese, ProBugs kids' kefir and probiotic smoothies with collagen, all promote gut health and overall wellness. Lifeway's strong relationships with Wisconsin dairy producers ensure a steady supply of milk and make the state an indispensable partner in meeting the nation's growing demand for probiotic-rich foods.

This milestone follows the completion of Phase One, which doubled fermentation capacity by expanding the number of fermentation tanks used to culture Lifeway's kefir. With each phase, the Waukesha facility moves closer to the company's long-term goal of doubling total output by 2026.

"Lifeway's expansion here in Waukesha is a celebration of growth, innovation and community," says Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods. "As we continue our four-phase project, we're investing not just in infrastructure, but in the people and partnerships that have fueled our success. This new cooling system will help us operate more efficiently and sustainably, ensuring Lifeway remains the nation's leader in kefir production."

The Waukesha expansion represents Lifeway's largest manufacturing upgrade investment to date.