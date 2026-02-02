Flir Launches A6450 Long-Life Cooled MWIR Cameras

Flir has launched A6450 Long-Life Cooled MWIR Cameras, a new thermal imaging solution purpose-built for continuous industrial automation, process control and non-destructive testing applications.

Designed to overcome barriers to deploying cooled thermal cameras in production environments, the A6450 combines long-life cooling, high-speed MWIR performance and automation-ready integration, enabling manufacturers and system integrators to deploy thermal imaging in true 24/7 operations.

“Historically, the timing and cost of maintaining cooled thermal cameras limited their use in production line applications,” says Matthew Hasty, global vertical director, automation for Flir. “With the A6450, we’ve fundamentally changed that equation delivering long-life cooled MWIR performance that manufacturers can confidently deploy across continuous production processes.”

At the core of the A6450 is a HOT MWIR detector paired with a linear cooler, delivering up to 27,000 hours of operational life. This extended lifespan reduces the need for annual maintenance, enabling manufacturers to shift from short service intervals to multi-year operational planning. By reducing downtime, service costs and operational risk, the A6450 transforms cooled MWIR cameras from specialized inspection tools into reliable, long-term automation assets.

The A6450 is designed for applications where timing is critical. With a 125 Hz frame rate, the camera captures fast thermal events and subtle temperature variations on moving products —capabilities that are essential for non-destructive testing, process monitoring and inline quality assurance. High thermal sensitivity allows users to detect early-stage defects, material inconsistencies or process deviations before they propagate downstream, helping reduce scrap, rework and unplanned downtime.

Built on Flir A6700-Series electronics, the A6450 supports GigE Vision, GenICam and other industry-standard protocols, enabling seamless integration into existing automation systems. Customer-driven interfaces, commands and triggers, allow system integrators to deploy the camera quickly without custom development. For pre-deployment testing and validation, the A6450 offers plug-and-play compatibility with Flir Research Studio, enabling users to test, tune and validate inspection setups before full system integration.

To support diverse manufacturing environments, the A6450 offers a flexible optics portfolio and extensive calibration options. Users can store hundreds of calibration profiles directly on the camera, making it easy to support multiple products, materials and inspection scenarios, especially in facilities with frequent changeovers. This flexibility allows one camera platform to support a range of applications across production lines, which reduces hardware complexity and increases deployment efficiency