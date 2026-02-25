ESI Group Introduces Strategic Growth Team

ESI Group has launched its Strategic Growth Team, a cross-functional initiative designed to bring clarity, alignment and actionable insight to the earliest stages of capital planning for food and pharma-cold clients.

ESI Group says this approach ensures critical decisions are guided by market trends, technical expertise and financial insight — leveraging the experience and knowledge of ESI Group’s internal design, engineering and operations teams.

The Strategic Growth Team unites business development, marketing and preconstruction experts into a collaborative unit. By drawing on internal technical and operational expertise, the team helps clients define strategy, evaluate options and reduce risk before construction begins — improving cost certainty, schedule reliability and overall project outcomes.

“Success in today’s food and pharmaceutical distribution markets starts early,” says Bobby Degregorio, senior vice president of strategic growth. “Our Strategic Growth Team integrates front-end advisory expertise with the insights of our internal design, engineering and operations teams. This allows us to ask the right questions, provide actionable recommendations and align every investment with our clients’ long-term operational and growth objectives. We’re not just building facilities — we’re helping our clients build strategy into every decision.”

With specialized experience in highly regulated and technically complex facilities, the Strategic Growth Team ensures clients benefit from the full depth of ESI Group’s capabilities. By acting as the bridge between strategy and execution, the team helps clients navigate regulatory complexity, speed-to-market pressures, and technical challenges with confidence and clarity.