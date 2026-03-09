Fortress Technology Introduces Raptor Flex Automated Checkweigher System

Fortress Technology is launching the Raptor Flex, a compact automated checkweigher system at Interpack 2026.

Addressing a significant market need, the Raptor Flex delivers affordable yet precise automated checkweighing for SME food processors. A modular, standalone checkweigher for packaged products, the Raptor Flex is installed at the end of inspection lines to reduce product giveaway and ensure compliance with weight regulations.

By offering a range of standard machine sizes and configurations, Fortress Technology can streamline production. Additionally, the entire system, including reporting and connectivity software, is all manufactured in-house.

“This quick turnaround helps food processors to promptly upgrade or adapt their quality control processes, supporting operational efficiency and responsiveness to market demands,” says Product Manager Matt Gidman.

Made from stainless steel, the Raptor Flex can fit into existing HACCP inspection lines. Featuring two wipe-clean, lift-out conveyors, the Raptor Flex delivers high-speed weighing up to 200 ppm.

Flexible input/output (I/O) electronics support rapid installation and integration with Fortress Technology metal detector and x-ray systems. Additionally, the Raptor Flex can be programmed to provide trend feedback to automated upstream filling, portioning and packing systems.

Equipped with a 10.1-inch (25.5cm) color HMI touchscreen, the system supports intuitive operation and enhances overall operational efficiency. A top-mounted status beacon is visible from every angle to alert production staff to operational issues. Live performance data, batch statistics and KPIs can support these investigations and identify upstream inefficiencies to ensure product quality is maintained.

Incorporating 500 pre-programmed product categories reduces setup and training times, while the secure multi-level password system prevents operators from overriding instructions. These features all minimize human errors which can cause production bottlenecks.

Batch reports can be collected by USB or automated using Contact 4.0 to enhance real-time traceability. Additionally, the Raptor Flex provides flexible options for networked data integration. Processors with more advanced connectivity needs can utilize optional OPC UA and Ethernet/IP Communication Adapters, supporting real-time data sharing across the entire production network.

For complete production flexibility, processors can select from three conveyor widths – 100 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm – and multiple reject station options, including air blast, diverter paddles and kickers. To maintain the competitive price point, lift-off covers are also optional.

“With its rapid lead time and adaptable configuration options, the Raptor Flex delivers an ideal solution for processors seeking to enhance their quality control measures while maintaining operational agility and meeting tight production deadlines,” Gidman says.