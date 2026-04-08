3-A SSI Calls for Volunteers to Update Key Food Safety Standards

3-A Sanitary Standards, Inc. (3-A SSI) is seeking manufacturers, plant engineers and regulators willing to participate in five working groups that will update standards governing food processing equipment design.

"We heard the industry clearly: experts want to contribute, but they need a defined finish line," says Meri Beth Wojtaszek, executive director of 3-A SSI. "Every project in this portfolio has a fixed scope, a dedicated coordinator to handle the 'paperwork,' and a 2026 publication target date. We are asking for your technical expertise, not your administrative time."

To ensure standards that reflect manufacturing realities, facility operations and regulatory requirements equally, 3-A SSI is recruiting voting members from three industry perspectives. Seats are limited — each working group requires a minimum of nine volunteers balanced across these groups:

Fabricators: To ensure technical language reflects manufacturing realities and innovation.

To ensure technical language reflects manufacturing realities and innovation. Users/Processors: To represent requirements for facility design, cleaning protocols and vendor selection.

To represent requirements for facility design, cleaning protocols and vendor selection. Regulatory Sanitarians: To provide the field inspections and enforcement perspective.

The 2026 Project Portfolio

Working groups will update four 3-A Sanitary Standards and one Accepted Practice in the 2026 project portfolio:

Silo-Type Tanks (22-08)

Non-Coil Type Batch Processors (25-03)

Disc-Type Valves (57-02)

Mechanical Conveyors for Dry Products: Standards (41-03)

Supplying Air Under Pressure (604-05)

Several working groups will resume from prior draft work, positioning the 2026 project portfolio to meet December publication targets.

On Friday, April 17 at 1 p.m. EST, 3-A SSI will host a free 30-minute virtual information session for prospective working group volunteers. The session, hosted by Wojtaszek, along with Eric Schweitzer, 3-A SSI director of standards and certification, will outline project plans, meeting schedules and the role of the working group coordinator, followed by an open Q&A.

Subject matter experts are encouraged to visit the working group portal to register for the information session, review specific time requirements and the technical scope for each working group and apply for specific working groups online.

Applications to join the working groups close April 27. They are set to launch May 11.