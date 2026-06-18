Kraft Heinz Reorganizes Global Operating Structure

The Kraft Heinz Company has reorganized its global operating structure with the goal of accelerating growth, sharpening focus and more effectively deploying resources across its portfolio of brands.

Effective July 1, Kraft Heinz will restructure into three regions: North America (NA), Europe and Pacific Developed Markets (EPDM), and Emerging Markets (EM).

Under the new structure, the company will combine Asia Emerging Markets and West and East Emerging Markets (WEEM) into one Emerging Markets Region led by Marcel Regis, who will become regional president, Emerging Markets.

The European countries currently included in WEEM will move into EPDM. Willem Brandt will continue to serve as regional president, Europe and Pacific Developed Markets.

Nico Amaya will continue to lead North America, which includes the U.S. and Canada.

Additionally, procurement and supply chain will be combined into one central function under Janelle Aydin, who will serve as global chief procurement and supply chain officer.

“We are building momentum across many areas of the business, and this regional structure will help us meaningfully accelerate and scale our progress,” says Kraft Heinze CEO Steve Cahillane. “Additionally, combining procurement and supply chain into one central function allows us to more effectively manage our end-to-end value chain and strengthen supply chain resilience.”

As part of these changes, Cory Onell, chief omnichannel sales and Asia emerging markets officer, and Flavio Torres, global chief supply chain officer, will transition out of their roles. Both Onell and Torres will remain with the company as advisors through a transition period.

“As a company, we are proving that iconic brands can evolve, scale and win,” Cahillane says. “This new structure positions Kraft Heinz to unlock the full potential of our portfolio and drive sustainable, volume-led growth across our global business.”