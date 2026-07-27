1.6M Dozens of Eggs Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating illnesses in a multistate outbreak of Salmonella enteritidis infections linked, in part, to shell eggs recalled by Midwest Poultry Services, L.P.

Based on epidemiological information collected by the CDC, 98 people infected with the outbreak strain of salmonella have been reported from 17 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from Nov. 21, 2025, to June 30, 2026. More than 90% of ill people with information available reported eating eggs before becoming ill. There have been 26 hospitalizations, and no deaths have been reported.