Food Safety

Outbreak Investigation

1.6M Dozens of Eggs Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Brown Shell Eggs

Image by Szűcs László via Unsplash.

July 27, 2026

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating illnesses in a multistate outbreak of Salmonella enteritidis infections linked, in part, to shell eggs recalled by Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. 

Based on epidemiological information collected by the CDC, 98 people infected with the outbreak strain of salmonella have been reported from 17 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from Nov. 21, 2025, to June 30, 2026. More than 90% of ill people with information available reported eating eggs before becoming ill. There have been 26 hospitalizations, and no deaths have been reported.

Laboratory, epidemiological and traceback data from this investigation have determined that shell eggs recalled by Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. are a likely source of illnesses in this outbreak. As part of this investigation, the FDA conducted a traceback investigation based on where ill people reported purchasing or eating eggs during the timeframe of interest, and the agency identified Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. as a common egg source. However, the FDA notes Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. does not account for all the illnesses in this outbreak. Additional investigation is ongoing to determine if there are other sources of illness.

Additionally, Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. collected samples at farms in Texas. Certain samples collected by the firm tested positive for salmonella, and whole genome sequencing performed by the firm’s third-party lab revealed that some samples match the strain of salmonella in this outbreak.  

The firm shared third-party testing results with the FDA on July 21, and Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. initiated a recall of 1,589,577 dozens of white shell eggs and brown cage-free shell eggs produced and distributed from farms in Texas between June 6 and July 3 with sell by or best by dates between July 20 and August 17. 

KEYWORDS: eggs FDA recall salmonella

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