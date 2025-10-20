Arkansas Processor Recalls 6M Eggs Over Salmonella Risk

Black Sheep Egg Company has voluntarily recalled more than six million eggs after testing revealed the presence of salmonella in its Arkansas processing facility.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported Sept. 29 that 40 environmental samples tested positive for seven different strains of salmonella, some of which are known to cause human illness. No illnesses have been reported.

The recall includes 12-ct. and 18-ct. cartons of large, free-range Grade A and Grade AA brown eggs with best-by dates through the end of October. The FDA says Black Sheep Egg Company distributed eggs to other companies in Missouri and Arkansas that may have repackaged them.

In a Facebook statement, Black Sheep Egg Company notes the positive swabs came from floor drains, floor cracks and drip pans. The company adds that its eggs did not test positive for salmonella.

“We want to reassure our customers that our eggs are safe for consumption,” the company says. “We take food safety very seriously and remain committed to delivering the highest quality products. We are proud to serve our supportive community, and we thank you for trusting us as your local, farmer-owned egg company.”

Last week, the FDA reported Kenz Henz of Santa Fe, Texas is recalling 12-ct. cartons of Grade AA Large Pasture Raised eggs sold at retail stores in Houston, Texas with best-by dates between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17. The alert mentions the Black Sheep Egg Company recall.