Food Safety

Outbreak Investigation

FDA: Test Connecting Taylor Farms to Cyclospora Outbreak Was False Positive

Iceberg lettuce
ilovehz via freepik
July 20, 2026

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports its test on a shredded lettuce sample shared by Taylor Farms de Mexico was a false positive for cyclospora.

Last week, the FDA had identified Taylor Farms de Mexico as the Taco Bell shredded iceberg lettuce supplier connected to the parasite outbreak that has sickened hundreds across the country. But “due to the complexity of testing for cyclospora,” the agency said it again reviewed the results and found it was a false positive.

The FDA says it is working with Taylor Farms de Mexico to “ensure product implicated in this outbreak has been removed from the market” although no samples have been confirmed positive. On July 17, Taylor Farms de Mexico reported it was voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market. Additionally, parent company Taylor Fresh Foods initiated a recall of Marketside-brand iceberg lettuce products available at Walmart, as well as foodservice offerings.

Taylor Fresh Food issued a statement noting the FDA had apologized for its mistake.

“Our thoughts remain with everyone who has fallen ill in this outbreak,” the statement reads. “We are committed to working with public health authorities as the ongoing outbreak investigation continues.”

As of July 15, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report 1,645 confirmed domestic cases of cyclosporiasis – the illness connected to the parasite – adding it is aware of more than 5,100 cases that require further analysis. The CDC has also reported 141 hospitalizations across 34 states. No deaths have been reported.

KEYWORDS: CDC FDA foodborne illness lettuce contamination produce recall recall

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