FDA: Test Connecting Taylor Farms to Cyclospora Outbreak Was False Positive

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports its test on a shredded lettuce sample shared by Taylor Farms de Mexico was a false positive for cyclospora.

Last week, the FDA had identified Taylor Farms de Mexico as the Taco Bell shredded iceberg lettuce supplier connected to the parasite outbreak that has sickened hundreds across the country. But “due to the complexity of testing for cyclospora,” the agency said it again reviewed the results and found it was a false positive.