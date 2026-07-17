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U.S. Fairlife Operations Halted by Cyberattack

Digital lock on data
Photo courtesy: Getty Images / MF3d
July 17, 2026

The Coca-Cola Company reports fairlife, LLC has identified unauthorized access by a third party to a portion of its systems, including its production-related systems, in connection with a ransomware event.

After detecting the issue, the company says it activated its incident response and business continuity protocols. The company’s investigation and assessment of the impact of the incident is ongoing, with the assistance of outside advisors and cybersecurity experts. The company has also notified law enforcement. The full scope, nature and impacts of the incident are not yet known.

Product quality and safety have not been impacted. However, as a result of the incident, production operations at fairlife in the United States are temporarily suspended. fairlife’s Canada production operations are not currently impacted.

The company says it is working to complete the investigation and restore the systems and impacted operations.

KEYWORDS: cyberattack cybersecurity dairy

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