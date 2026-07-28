Company News
The Coca-Cola Company Says Majority of Fairlife Operations Resume After Cyberattack
The Coca-Cola Company says fairlife, LLC has resumed the majority of production at its four facilities in the United States.
The company previously disclosed that fairlife experienced a ransomware event. This event involved access by an unauthorized third party to a portion of the company’s systems and taking of certain data, and a temporary suspension of production operations.
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