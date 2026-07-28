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The Coca-Cola Company Says Majority of Fairlife Operations Resume After Cyberattack

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Photo courtesy: Getty Images / MF3d
July 28, 2026

The Coca-Cola Company says fairlife, LLC has resumed the majority of production at its four facilities in the United States.

The company previously disclosed that fairlife experienced a ransomware event. This event involved access by an unauthorized third party to a portion of the company’s systems and taking of certain data, and a temporary suspension of production operations.

Coca-Cola says it continues working to restore impacted systems and operations. The company adds retail availability of fairlife products has been largely unimpacted, due to the availability of existing inventory. Product quality and safety have not been impacted.

Based on the information currently available, Coca-Cola believes the incident has not had, and is not reasonably likely to have, a material impact on the company’s financial condition or results of operations.

KEYWORDS: Coca-Cola cyberattack cybersecurity dairy processing

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