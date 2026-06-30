Plant Openings
Bauducco Opens Wafer Production Facility in Florida
Bauducco has officially opened its largest U.S. manufacturing facility in Zephyrhills, Florida.
The 160,000-sq.-ft. facility brings double the manufacturing capacity previously available for the American market under one roof -- streamlining the supply chain, shortening lead times and allowing Bauducco to respond to retail demand with greater speed and precision. The campus is designed to scale beyond 1.2 million sq. ft. of production and distribution capacity as the company's U.S. footprint grows.
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