Boh Bah Inc Opens Production Facility in Missouri

Boh Bah Inc., maker of the BobaVida brand, is kicking off 2026 by expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint.

The company has opened a 50,000-sq.-ft., FDA-registered production facility in Mount Vernon, Missouri. This Class A facility, more than five times the size of the company's previous location, marks a milestone in the company's investment into domestic manufacturing, brand growth and meeting rising demand.

Since its release in 2023, BobaVida has become a leader in the U.S. popping boba market.

"The entire market was ripe for a change," says Scott Van Rixel, founder and CEO. "I saw how much my daughter and her friends loved boba, but as a parent, I also recognized the need for a higher-quality USA-made version — one elevated from traditional lower-quality ingredients and with a more Americanized palate in mind."

Boh Bah Inc. says the strategic expansion reflects its Inc's conviction that manufacturing in the United States enables better quality, faster innovation and stronger connections to the consumers it serves. The move leverages the experience of Managing Director Benjamin Masters, who has led manufacturing companies in the U.S. and China for more than 25 years.