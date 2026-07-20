Company News
Mars to Move U.S. HQ to Chicago
Chocolatier and snack maker Mars says it will close its U.S. headquarters in Newark, New Jersey by the end of October, moving all corporate business to Chicago.
According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed with New Jersey in July, 307 employees will be impacted by the move. The company has had a presence in Newark since the 1940s, and its current HQ opened in 2020.
This article was originally posted on www.snackandbakery.com.
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