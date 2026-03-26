Mars to Expand Chicago Snacking HQ, Invests in Canadian Operations

Mars Snacking has announced that it will open a new North America regional office hub in Chicago’s Fulton Market District with capacity for more than 1,000 associates.

The company will create 600 new jobs through expanding its global headquarters in Chicago, which will include adding Mars Snacking’s North America region, Accelerator Division and global functions. Mars says this investment signals the company’s long-term commitment to Chicago.

The expansion follows Mars’ $36 billion acquisition of Kellanova, which was finalized at the end of 2025.

“Chicago has long been a hub for our business, and now it is our official home for our North America region and our Accelerator Division – firmly establishing our legacy and our future together,” says Andrew Clarke, global president, Mars Snacking. “The Chicagoland area offers the best of all worlds for Mars Snacking — a vibrant urban environment, strong communities and access to world-class talent. We are proud to deepen our roots here, advance the Mars Snacking business and continue our long-standing commitment to community engagement and responsible business.”

As part of Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) agreement with the State of Illinois, Mars Snacking has committed to making a $100 million investment and creating 602 new full-time jobs.

Additionally, Mars, Inc. says it has completed a CAD $180 million ($130 million) investment to accelerate manufacturing innovation and workplace modernization across its four Ontario facilities. Spanning 2022 to 2026, Mars says the investment underscores its dedication to its consumers, associates and partners — bringing its total investment in Canadian operations to nearly $400 million since 2015.

“Rooted in more than a century of Canadian history, this investment represents both the future of our industry and our unwavering commitment to the Canadian market and economy,” says Ellen Thompson, general manager, Mars Snacking Canada. “For generations, Mars has been proud to make, invest and grow in Canada. These upgrades reflect our continued focus on advancing innovation, sustainability and workplace modernization, ensuring our business continues to thrive and contribute to Canada’s economic vitality for years to come.”

More than $100 million of the investment focuses on three major packing line transformations at Mars facilities, strengthening long-term performance, boosting reliability and increasing production capacity to produce new formats that meet evolving consumer tastes.

Across Mars Snacking, Pet Nutrition, Food & Nutrition and Royal Canin, the investment also introduces safety equipment systems and sustainability improvements designed to advance both operational excellence and environmental performance.

Mars Pet Nutrition (Bolton) – Investing $86 million to enhance manufacturing capabilities and sustainable operations, resulting in a 50% increase in production capacity of Temptations care and treat operations, a 15% reduction in the site’s water use, and 13% reduction in the site’s gas and hydro consumption. The Bolton site also celebrates 40 years of operations this fall, marking four decades of innovation, growth and community impact.

– Investing $86 million to enhance manufacturing capabilities and sustainable operations, resulting in a 50% increase in production capacity of Temptations care and treat operations, a 15% reduction in the site’s water use, and 13% reduction in the site’s gas and hydro consumption. The Bolton site also celebrates 40 years of operations this fall, marking four decades of innovation, growth and community impact. Mars Snacking (Newmarket) – Investing $40 million in transformational packaging line upgrades for Mars bars, 3 Musketeers, Milky Way Standard and Milky Way Midnight. The upgrades delivered a 25% increase in overall production capacity the filled line could run, a 40% reduction in the filled bar line’s electricity usage and a 75% reduction in the line’s compressed air consumption. Annual energy savings from the transformation are roughly 440,487 kilowatt hours per year.

– Investing $40 million in transformational packaging line upgrades for Mars bars, 3 Musketeers, Milky Way Standard and Milky Way Midnight. The upgrades delivered a 25% increase in overall production capacity the filled line could run, a 40% reduction in the filled bar line’s electricity usage and a 75% reduction in the line’s compressed air consumption. Annual energy savings from the transformation are roughly 440,487 kilowatt hours per year. Mars Food & Nutrition (Bolton) – Investing $17 million to enhance production lines for Ben’s Original and other brands in the Food & Nutrition portfolio, increasing capacity by 8% and reducing the site’s energy usage by 93 kilowatt hours per day. This spring, the facility also marks its 25th anniversary in Bolton, celebrating a proud legacy of quality, innovation, and sustained growth.

– Investing $17 million to enhance production lines for Ben’s Original and other brands in the Food & Nutrition portfolio, increasing capacity by 8% and reducing the site’s energy usage by 93 kilowatt hours per day. This spring, the facility also marks its 25th anniversary in Bolton, celebrating a proud legacy of quality, innovation, and sustained growth. Royal Canin, a Mars Company (Guelph) – Investing $39 million to modernize operations, resulting in elevated safety and quality standards, and strengthen manufacturing capabilities across the facility, resulting in a 12% increase in production capacity, a 12% reduction in the site’s thermal energy use and an 11% reduction in electrical energy use.

“As we mark 40 years of operations in Bolton, producing trusted brands like Pedigree, Temptations and Whiskas, this investment underscores our commitment to Canadian manufacturing and innovation,” says Romain Dumas, general manager, Mars Pet Nutrition, Canada. “We look forward to continuing to serve the evolving needs of our customers, our community and pet parents, while furthering innovation for the future growth of the category,”