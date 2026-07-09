Plant Closings
Nature's Bakery Closes Missouri Plant
Soft-baked bars brand Nature's Bakery, part of Mars Snacking, announced via Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) it will be shutting down its Hazelwood, Missouri plant, laying off 345 employees in two rounds. Nature's Bakery did not specify a reason for the closure.
The WARN filing was dated July 7, and Nature's Bakery said affected workers were first notified of the closing the same day.
This article was originally posted on www.snackandbakery.com.
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