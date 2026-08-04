Food Safety

Outbreak Investigation

Two Deaths in Michigan Connected to Cyclospora Outbreak

Cyclospora
CDC/ DPDx - Melanie Moser
August 4, 2026

The cyclospora outbreak that has sickened thousands across the United States has resulted in two deaths, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported.

The agency noted both individuals had “significant underlying health conditions” that were likely impacted by cyclosporiasis infection and dehydration. The MDHHS notes both people became ill before Taylor Farms initiated a recall of iceberg lettuce products.

Michigan one of the hardest-hit states in the multistate outbreak — has reported 11,234 cases of cyclosporiasis and 193 hospitalizations since July 30.

Federally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have noted the two deaths in Michigan. As of July 24, the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have confirmed 1,947 cyclosporiasis cases across the country and 98 hospitalizations. The agencies expect a six-week lag in reporting, so case counts are likely to increase.

KEYWORDS: CDC FDA foodborne illness lettuce contamination

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