Outbreak Investigation
Two Deaths in Michigan Connected to Cyclospora Outbreak
The cyclospora outbreak that has sickened thousands across the United States has resulted in two deaths, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported.
The agency noted both individuals had “significant underlying health conditions” that were likely impacted by cyclosporiasis infection and dehydration. The MDHHS notes both people became ill before Taylor Farms initiated a recall of iceberg lettuce products.
Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!