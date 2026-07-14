Outbreak Investigation
Michigan Health Officials Point Toward Lettuce as Source for Cyclospora Outbreak
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reports its investigation into the cyclospora outbreak that has sickened more than 2,600 people in the state points toward “lettuce and salad greens” as a potential source.
The department, which has reported 2,640 cases as of July 13, noted other food items can’t be completely ruled out since no specific type of produce, grower or supplier has been identified as the source.
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