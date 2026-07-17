Outbreak Investigation
Five-State Cyclospora Outbreak Linked to Taco Bell Lettuce
U.S. health officials have linked a multistate outbreak of cyclospora to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted 1,644 people infected with cyclospora had reported exposure to Taco Bell. Cyclosporiasis illnesses started between May 13 and July 13. There have been 94 hospitalizations, and no deaths have been reported.
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