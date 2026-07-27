Outbreak Investigation
Cyclospora Outbreak Expands to 9 States
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have expanded the multistate outbreak of cyclospora connected to iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms de Mexico to nine states.
Nearly 2,000 (1,947) cyclosporiasis illnesses have been confirmed in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Based on epidemiological information collected by the CDC, the people reporting illness also reported eating at Taco Bell. Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 22 to July 20. There have been at least 98 hospitalizations, and no deaths have been reported.
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