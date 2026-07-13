CDC: Cyclospora Outbreak Sickens More than 800

A cyclospora outbreak that has sickened hundreds across 31 states still has no identified source, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported last week.

As of July 9, the CDC reported 843 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis — the illness connected to the microscopic parasite — nationwide since May 1. The agency says there are more than 1,500 cases that require further analysis to confirm domestically acquired cyclosporiasis.