Food Safety

Outbreak Investigation

CDC: Cyclospora Outbreak Sickens More than 800

Cyclospora
CDC/ DPDx - Melanie Moser
July 13, 2026

A cyclospora outbreak that has sickened hundreds across 31 states still has no identified source, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported last week.

As of July 9, the CDC reported 843 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis — the illness connected to the microscopic parasite —  nationwide since May 1. The agency says there are more than 1,500 cases that require further analysis to confirm domestically acquired cyclosporiasis.

The CDC reported 86 hospitalizations and no deaths. Sick people ranged in age from 5 to 88 years, with a median age of 44, and 59% were female. The median illness onset date was June 18. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis include diarrhea, cramping, bloating, nausea, fatigue and weight loss.

While cases of cyclosporiasis often climb in the summer, the CDC says multiple states have reported an increase in cases in the last two weeks compared to the same period in 2025. Additionally, the agency says it assumes a six-week reporting lag between illness onset and case reporting, so case counts will likely continue to rise as the agency receives more data.

While the source for this specific outbreak has not been confirmed, cyclosporiasis is often connected to consuming fresh produce such as raspberries, basil, cilantro, lettuce, mesclun mix, snow peas and green onions.

This outbreak follows the CDC’s move in 2025 to reduce the pathogens it monitors under the Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network (FoodNet) from eight to two. The partnership between CDC, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and 10 state health departments now focuses on salmonella and Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. It previously monitor for cyclospora, as well as campylobacter, listeria, shigella, vibrio and Yersinia.

KEYWORDS: CDC foodborne illness produce

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