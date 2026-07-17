Milo’s Tea Company Opens Refrigerated Distribution Center in Alabama

Milo's Tea Company, Inc. has expanded its operational footprint in Bessemer, Alabama with the addition of a 150,000-sq.-ft. refrigerated distribution center located near its Bessemer manufacturing operation.

Since 2020, Milo's has more than tripled its production capacity. That growth has been built on a foundation of deliberate, people-centered investment:

A $150 million greenfield manufacturing and distributions facility

A $150 million investment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, opened in 2020.

A more than $200 million greenfield facility in the Spartanburg, S.C area opened in 2025.

The expansion of its original Bessemer, Ala., production facility from 30,000 sq. ft. to more than 200,000 sq. ft. And now, the distribution center, which adds capacity, safety and efficiency to the Milo's Alabama operation.

Together, these investments have added more than 500 new associates and modernized operations.