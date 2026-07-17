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Milo’s Tea Company Opens Refrigerated Distribution Center in Alabama

Milos Alabama Distribution Center
Milo's Tea Company
July 17, 2026

Milo's Tea Company, Inc. has expanded its operational footprint in Bessemer, Alabama with the addition of a 150,000-sq.-ft. refrigerated distribution center located near its Bessemer manufacturing operation.

Since 2020, Milo's has more than tripled its production capacity. That growth has been built on a foundation of deliberate, people-centered investment:

  • A $150 million greenfield manufacturing and distributions facility
  • A $150 million investment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, opened in 2020.
  • A more than $200 million greenfield facility in the Spartanburg, S.C area opened in 2025.
  • The expansion of its original Bessemer, Ala., production facility from 30,000 sq. ft. to more than 200,000 sq. ft. And now, the distribution center, which adds capacity, safety and efficiency to the Milo's Alabama operation.

Together, these investments have added more than 500 new associates and modernized operations.

"We don't slow down to let systems catch up. Our 80-year-old start up just builds faster," says Tricia Wallwork, Milo's chairperson, CEO and granddaughter of founders Milo and Bea Carlton. "This distribution center isn't just about adding square footage – it's about improving safety and efficiency for our associates and logistics partners and deepening our commitment to our retail partners to deliver excellent on-time, in-full service."

Because Milo's brews tea fresh daily and contains no preservatives, acids or dyes, its products require cold chain infrastructures. Every facility the company opens is a direct investment in American manufacturing workers and the industrial economies of its home states.

"We're proud to keep deepening our investment right here in Alabama," Wallwork says. "Our growth belongs to the people who built it — our associates, our communities and the customers who have trusted us with a place at their tables for over 80 years."

KEYWORDS: distribution center tea

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