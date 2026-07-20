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Videojet Technologies Introduces 9310 Label Applicator

Videojet 9310 Labeler
Videojet Technologies
July 20, 2026

Videojet Technologies has launched the Videojet 9310 label applicator, designed to help manufacturers achieve more predictable labeling performance with easier setup and operation.

The system is designed for common pre-printed, pressure-sensitive labeling applications across rigid and flexible primary packaging, including containers, trays, pouches and promotional bottle labeling. The Videojet 9310 applies labels from 0.4 to 4.3 inches (10 to 110 mm) wide and 0.4 to 19.7 inches (10 to 500 mm) long, helping producers in food, personal care, household goods, pharmaceuticals and industrial packaging label consistently with minimal manual intervention.

Central to the 9310 labeling system is Videojet Intelligent Motion technology, a motor-driven system that automatically manages label web tension, alignment and movement. As conditions such as roll diameter, line speed or label format change, the system adapts in real time to help maintain stable, controlled label handling throughout production. This results in more consistent label placement, less time spent making adjustments and more predictable day-to-day operation.

Integrated features such as intelligent unwind and rewind, drive control and automatic label gap detection help reduce web breaks, misapplied labels and unnecessary waste. Limited wear parts and automatic adjustments also help reduce maintenance demands over time. The open, simplified label path in the 9310 supports fast, mistake-free loading, while a clear touchscreen interface guides setup, operation and troubleshooting.

Whether improving an existing line or building a new one, the Videojet 9310 is designed for flexibility. The system can adapt to different production line layouts, machine configurations and application requirements, helping users select the right mounting, reach and setup for their operation. An optional stand offers the ability to apply labels to the top, bottom or side of a product, with 360° positioning capability. 

For added visibility, the system supports Ethernet connectivity and configurable I/O, helping teams integrate the labeler into existing production environments. Optional remote service capabilities, subject to regional availability, provide alerts, dashboards and secure remote diagnostics to help teams respond faster when attention is needed.

KEYWORDS: label applicators label equipment label technology

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