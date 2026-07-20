Videojet Technologies Introduces 9310 Label Applicator

Videojet Technologies has launched the Videojet 9310 label applicator, designed to help manufacturers achieve more predictable labeling performance with easier setup and operation.

The system is designed for common pre-printed, pressure-sensitive labeling applications across rigid and flexible primary packaging, including containers, trays, pouches and promotional bottle labeling. The Videojet 9310 applies labels from 0.4 to 4.3 inches (10 to 110 mm) wide and 0.4 to 19.7 inches (10 to 500 mm) long, helping producers in food, personal care, household goods, pharmaceuticals and industrial packaging label consistently with minimal manual intervention.