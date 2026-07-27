Safety Products Global Introduces FoodProtect Cutting System

Safety Products Global (SPG) has launched the FoodProtect Series, a controlled cutting system designed for food processing and manufacturing facilities.

Combining safety cutters and accessories from Klever, PHC and Slice, FoodProtect gives food safety, quality assurance and operations teams a standardized way to manage the cutting tools used on the line and the hazards that come with them.

"Your HACCP plan identifies hazards. Your cutting tools should too," says Jarrod Streng, president and CEO of Safety Products Global. "Cutting happens everywhere, and the risk it carries to product integrity and to the people doing the work has gone largely unmanaged. FoodProtect gives manufacturers a way to manage that risk in their food safety plan and control the controllable."

The combined portfolio is what's designed to address all three hazard categories defined under HACCP — biological, chemical and physical — within one standardized system:

Food Hazard Prevention: Metal-detectable blades and handles, NSF-certified designs for Food Zone and Non-Food Zone use, and KLEEN antimicrobial protection (ISO 22196 certified) give manufacturers tools that can be documented as preventative controls in a written food safety plan.

Metal-detectable blades and handles, NSF-certified designs for Food Zone and Non-Food Zone use, and KLEEN antimicrobial protection (ISO 22196 certified) give manufacturers tools that can be documented as preventative controls in a written food safety plan. Worker Protection: Concealed-blade designs limit exposure at the point of highest laceration risk. Klever cutters are Made in USA, reducing supply chain risk alongside injury risk.

Concealed-blade designs limit exposure at the point of highest laceration risk. Klever cutters are Made in USA, reducing supply chain risk alongside injury risk. Enterprise Consolidation: FoodProtect is designed to let facilities replace unsafe, inconsistent utility knives with a standardized set of safety cutters, simplifying procurement and improving facility-wide compliance across shifts and locations.

The Klever ExcelXD MD is the only metal-detectable concealed safety cutter with Smooth-Kut technology, rated to cut double-wall corrugate. The proprietary Smooth-Kut technology helps prevent corrugate from clogging the blade for a faster, more ergonomic cut. The PHC Metal Detectable Coil Lanyard gives workers up to four feet of flexibility and reach while reducing the risk of dropped or misplaced tools on the line. Both are available now.