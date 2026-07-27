Slicing/Cutting
Safety Products Global Introduces FoodProtect Cutting System
Safety Products Global (SPG) has launched the FoodProtect Series, a controlled cutting system designed for food processing and manufacturing facilities.
Combining safety cutters and accessories from Klever, PHC and Slice, FoodProtect gives food safety, quality assurance and operations teams a standardized way to manage the cutting tools used on the line and the hazards that come with them.
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