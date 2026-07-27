Case Study
How Koch Foods Streamlined Endpoint Operations with a Unified Thin Client Strategy
In food manufacturing, uptime is everything. From processing plants and packaging lines to labeling stations and logistics operations, employees depend on reliable access to applications and data to keep production moving. But many manufacturers are finding that aging endpoint infrastructure, rising IT costs and limited internal resources are making it harder to support modern operations efficiently.
That was the challenge facing Koch Foods, one of the largest vertically integrated poultry processors in the United States. The company manages the entire poultry production lifecycle — from farm to customer — supporting foodservice, retail and export markets across a large distributed environment.
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