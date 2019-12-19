Dry Processing Technology
Cover lift davit system
December 19, 2019
No Comments
The Witte Company Inc. - www.witte.com
Eliminating the traditional portholes that limit access to the dryer interior, the Witte cover lift davit system is designed for full access to the entire interior via manual winch to promote complete cleaning, thorough visual inspection and speedy maintenance with reduced downtime. This access eliminates the confined space hazard along with concern for compliance with OSHA’s 29 CFR 1910.146 regulating permit-required confined space entry.