Regulatory WatchFood Safety
Regulatory Watch

California almond accepted user program revised

Regulatory Watch
January 6, 2020
Sharon Spielman
KEYWORDS education and training / FDA / nuts / regulations
Reprints
No Comments

The USDA issued a final rule that requires California almond accepted users to dispose of inedible material within 6 months of receipt, submit public weighmaster weight certificates within 10 business days of receipt of inedible material, and submit an accepted user plan annually. 

This action also prohibits the transfer of inedible material between accepted users, establishes a new information collection, and makes a conforming change to an existing form. This rule implements a recommendation from the Almond Board of California to revise the almond accepted user program requirements currently prescribed under the Marketing Order for Almonds Grown in California. 

Quality control requirements in section 981.442(a)(7) contain requirements to which accepted users must adhere to be eligible to receive disposition obligations. These include completing an application and business data sheet, maintaining prompt and accurate reporting of disposition notices, and providing a public weighmaster weight certificate for each lot received.

subscribe to Food Engineering

Recent Articles by Sharon Spielman

Mini mixer reduces cycle time for supplement maker

IFSAC releases 2017 report on foodborne illness sources

MFRPS revised by FDA

Routine inspections for states with CAP funds may begin January 1

Sharon-spielman_authors

Sharon Spielman is senior editor of Food Engineering magazine. She has nearly 25 years of experience as a writer and editor for a range of trade publications, including those that cover restaurants and institutions, chefs, process heating and cooling and package converting.

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.