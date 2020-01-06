California almond accepted user program revised

The USDA issued a final rule that requires California almond accepted users to dispose of inedible material within 6 months of receipt, submit public weighmaster weight certificates within 10 business days of receipt of inedible material, and submit an accepted user plan annually.

This action also prohibits the transfer of inedible material between accepted users, establishes a new information collection, and makes a conforming change to an existing form. This rule implements a recommendation from the Almond Board of California to revise the almond accepted user program requirements currently prescribed under the Marketing Order for Almonds Grown in California.

Quality control requirements in section 981.442(a)(7) contain requirements to which accepted users must adhere to be eligible to receive disposition obligations. These include completing an application and business data sheet, maintaining prompt and accurate reporting of disposition notices, and providing a public weighmaster weight certificate for each lot received.