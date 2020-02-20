New Products
Mass flow controllers

mass flow controllers
February 20, 2020
KEYWORDS controls / flow measurement / instrumentation
Burkert - www.burkert-usa.com

MFCs Type 8741 and 8745 are suitable for a range of applications from research laboratories to pilot plants for precise control of fermenter gases. Up to four different gases can be calibrated. With one device, users can control gases such as air, oxygen, nitrogen or carbon dioxide according to the needs of the respective cultures. Devices can be designed to conform to USP Class VI, FDA and EG 1935.

