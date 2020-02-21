air preparation products

New Products
February 21, 2020
Bimba, part of IMI Precision Engineering

The PG series of Airos compressed air filters, regulators, lubricators and accessories offers micro-fog lubricators for more complex circuit paths; vapor removal filter options for ultra-sensitive applications; enhanced safety features; single, complete element assembly for easy maintenance; a compact footprint; a modular design; and soft-start functionality.

