Leveraging its science and technology expertise, as well as consumer insights, Nestlé has developed a range of products specifically for the air fryer.

Available in the U.S. since April, Stouffer’s Melt-FULLS frozen sandwiches are prepared meals designed specifically for air fryer cooking.

Insights also show that American consumers increasingly enjoy preparing foods like Hot Pockets direct from the air fryer. Nestlé thus provides air fryer cooking instructions directly on the packaging for some of its biggest brands, including Hot Pockets and DiGiornio personal pizzas.

In Australia and the United Kingdom, Maggi seasonings for air fryer elevate the crunch and flavor of dishes. Made with natural herbs and spices, these seasoning packets make it easier to cook meals at home. Nestlé has also captured this trend in China with Totole air fryer seasonings, which deliver a carefully proportioned and authentic taste experience.

"As we strive to meet the evolving needs of our consumers, we remain committed to exploring innovative culinary solutions across various geographies,” says Nikhil Chand, head of the Food Strategic Business Unit at Nestlé. “With consumers increasingly turning to technologies like the air fryer, our ability to innovate at speed enables us to be at the forefront of this wave through our powerful brands, providing tasty and convenient options."

With air fryers increasing in popularity around the world, Nestlé will continue to grow its range of solutions for this device by expanding to new markets and developing new solutions across its biggest brands. Nestlé is also developing new formats for frozen prepared whole meals in the U.S.