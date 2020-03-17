New Products
Collaborative robots

collaborative robot
March 17, 2020
KEYWORDS material handling / robotics
FANUC Corporation - www.fanucamerica.com/CRX

CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L (long arm version) collaborative robots can handle products from 4-35 kg. The 10 kg payload models provide a reach of 1249 mm and 1418 mm, respectively. They are designed to offer safety-rated contact stop detection, easy installation, a lightweight and compact arm, and easy programmability. The CRX-10iA/L arm’s swing motion makes it easy to access/grab parts located behind the robot.

