GFSI announces new Board of Directors

The 2020 Board includes representation from Amazon, Costco, Danone and others

GFSI 2020 Board of Directors
The GFSI 2020 Board of Directors now includes four new leadership positions: two co-chairs and two vice-chairs. Photo courtesy GFSI.
March 16, 2020
Wayne Labs
The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), facilitated by The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), has announced the results of its annual board election. The change in leadership structure marks a new era for GFSI, in keeping with recent developments in the organization’s governance and strategy.

For the first time in GFSI history, the 24 board members were asked to vote for four leadership positions: two co-chairs and two vice-chairs. One co-chair position and one vice-chair position will represent the retail sector, while the other co-chair and vice-chair represent the manufacturing sector, more closely aligning with CGF’s rules for parity-based governance.

Each electee was endorsed by a positive vote of more than 50%. Their terms are set for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension. The newly-elected leadership positions include:

  • Roy Kirby, global director of microbiology, food safety and toxicology at Mondelēz International, co-chair representing the manufacturing sector
  • Craig Wilson, vice president of quality assurance and food safety at Costco Wholesale Corporation, co-chair representing the retail sector
  • Carletta Ooton, vice president for health, safety, sustainability, security and compliance at Amazon, vice-chair representing the retail sector
  • Monique Pellegrino, vice president, chief food safety officer at Danone, vice-chair representing the manufacturing sector

GFSI also welcomed eight new board members: Alex Mendes of PepsiCo; Hugo Byrnes, Ahold Delhaize GSO B.V.; Barbara Masters, Tyson Foods, Inc.; Kazuaki Miyagishima, AEON Co., Ltd.; Laurent Francony, Group Carrefour; Nataša Matyasova, Nestlé; and Sara Mortimore of Walmart. Monique Pellegrino of Danone, the vice-chair for the manufacturing sector, is also a new board member. The full Board of Directors list is available on the GFSI website.

“I am absolutely delighted to be welcoming our new co-chairs and vice-chairs who assume these leadership roles on the GFSI Board at a time of unprecedented change, as we drive forward to deliver the race to top,” says Erica Sheward, GFSI director.

The GFSI Board’s role is to identify priority issues, provide strategic direction, and encourage broader implementation across the industry. GFSI is powered by the Consumer Goods Forum, a global industry network working to support Better Lives Through Better Business.

For more information, visit mygfsi.com.

