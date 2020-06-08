QuickStrip FoodFirst 600 Positive displacement pump

Unibloc Pump - www.uniblocpump.com

QuickStrip FoodFirst (QS FF) 600 pump is less susceptible to damage during cleaning, which can introduce foreign material. It is fully operable without the use of a front cover O-ring for most applications, eliminating the risks of the O-ring tearing or pinching, which is often a cause of contamination. The pump has a one-piece rotor bolt that easily can be reassembled after daily sanitation.