New ProductsDry Processing
Dry Processing Technology

QuickStrip FoodFirst 600 Positive displacement pump

Positive displacement pump
June 8, 2020
KEYWORDS contamination / pumps
Reprints
No Comments

Unibloc Pump - www.uniblocpump.com

QuickStrip FoodFirst (QS FF) 600 pump is less susceptible to damage during cleaning, which can introduce foreign material. It is fully operable without the use of a front cover O-ring for most applications, eliminating the risks of the O-ring tearing or pinching, which is often a cause of contamination. The pump has a one-piece rotor bolt that easily can be reassembled after daily sanitation.

subscribe to Food Engineering

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.