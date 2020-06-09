New Products
Bulk bag discharging system from Material Transfer

Bulk bag discharging system
June 9, 2020
Material Transfer - www.materialtransfer.com

Patented system designed for discharging ingredients into existing process features an electric chain hoist and Spider-Lift bag lifting frame equipped with a custom debris shield to prevent contaminants from entering the process. It is FDA and USDA approved for areas of direct and indirect dry food contact.

