New Plant Products
Bulk bag discharging system from Material Transfer
June 9, 2020
No Comments
Material Transfer - www.materialtransfer.com
Patented system designed for discharging ingredients into existing process features an electric chain hoist and Spider-Lift bag lifting frame equipped with a custom debris shield to prevent contaminants from entering the process. It is FDA and USDA approved for areas of direct and indirect dry food contact.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.