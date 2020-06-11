InnovationPackaging
Flexible Pouches

2 peanut butter brands try to lessen the mess with new packages

Jif, Skippy add squeeze pouches

JIF_Squeeze_900x550.jpeg

Get the peanut butter on your ants on a log just right with Jif creamy in a squeeze pouch.

June 11, 2020
Rose Shilling
KEYWORDS flexible packaging / packaging design / packaging materials / packaging trends
No Comments

Two peanut butter brands are adding squeeze pouches to their product lineup, using flexible packaging to appeal to people who don't like getting the spread on their hand when they scrap the last bits out of the jar.


Jif

With Jif Squeeze creamy peanut butter, people can squirt precise amounts for snacks and baking, and kids can serve themselves easier, J. M. Smucker Co. says.

The 13-oz. pouches can stand up on their caps.

"No more 'peanut butter knuckles' when you're trying to get the last ounce of goodness from the bottom of the peanut butter jar. No knife. No spoon. No problem!" says Rebecca Scheidler, vice president of marketing for Jif.


Skippy

Skippy Squeeze peanut butter 3
New Skippy peanut butter pouches are easy for the "whole family" to squeeze, the brand says.

 

Skippy Squeeze peanut butter pouches are designed to take along for “easy snacking moments” without a mess, Hormel Foods says.

The 6-oz. packages come in creamy and natural varieties.

The squeezable pouches are among three new products from Skippy, including spreads with no sugar added or added protein.

"With Skippy Squeeze and Skippy Added Protein, we're providing consumers a cleaner and easier way to spread the Skippy peanut butter and peanut butter spreads they love,” says Jennesa Kinscher, Skippy brand manager. “The convenient, mess-free top of Skippy Squeeze and the wide, squat jar of Skippy Added Protein help us address the dreaded 'peanut butter knuckles.’”

Skippy added protein peanut butter
The short jar with a wide opening for Skippy Added Protein peanut butter should make it easier to empty the jar without getting your hand messy.

 

Rose shilling author

Rose Shilling helps ensure Food Engineering Magazine is ready to print each month as managing editor. She writes feature stories on a variety of topics and tracks the food packaging industry. A journalist with an editing background at news services and newspapers, she also has driven editorial projects in health care and higher education.

