2 peanut butter brands try to lessen the mess with new packages

Two peanut butter brands are adding squeeze pouches to their product lineup, using flexible packaging to appeal to people who don't like getting the spread on their hand when they scrap the last bits out of the jar.



Jif

With Jif Squeeze creamy peanut butter, people can squirt precise amounts for snacks and baking, and kids can serve themselves easier, J. M. Smucker Co. says.

The 13-oz. pouches can stand up on their caps.

"No more 'peanut butter knuckles' when you're trying to get the last ounce of goodness from the bottom of the peanut butter jar. No knife. No spoon. No problem!" says Rebecca Scheidler, vice president of marketing for Jif.



Skippy

New Skippy peanut butter pouches are easy for the "whole family" to squeeze, the brand says.

Skippy Squeeze peanut butter pouches are designed to take along for “easy snacking moments” without a mess, Hormel Foods says.

The 6-oz. packages come in creamy and natural varieties.

The squeezable pouches are among three new products from Skippy, including spreads with no sugar added or added protein.

"With Skippy Squeeze and Skippy Added Protein, we're providing consumers a cleaner and easier way to spread the Skippy peanut butter and peanut butter spreads they love,” says Jennesa Kinscher, Skippy brand manager. “The convenient, mess-free top of Skippy Squeeze and the wide, squat jar of Skippy Added Protein help us address the dreaded 'peanut butter knuckles.’”