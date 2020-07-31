This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
DJ level switch provides either high or low point level detection of bulk solids. The detector is suitable for applications including baghouses, cyclone separators and above airlocks, and it achieves consistent results on flour, powdered sugar, cocoa, seasonings and many other granulated materials.
