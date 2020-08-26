Yaskawa Motoman - www.motoman.com
SG-series SCARA robots enable extremely fast and precise operation for small part processing. Suitable for applications that require short cycle times, these robots require minimal installation space and yield substantial results with little capital investment. SG400 and SG650 are designed for assembly and sortation as well as multi-process systems requiring pick-and-place capability. Flexible models can be integrated with existing robotic automation and can readily be redeployed.