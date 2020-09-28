Atlas Copco - www.atlascopco.com/air-usa

The G90-250 (125 to 335 horsepower) has been remodeled with a more compact design and a new element specifically for the range, offering an increase in flow rates of up to 5% over the previous generation. It features a cool air zone that lowers the energy needed to compress air. Air-cooled and water-cooled options are available, along with a range of auxiliary options designed to ensure the compressor performs well within each customer’s environment and aligns with air demands. Elektronikon controller ensures connectivity.