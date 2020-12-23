SPX Flow Inc. - www.spxflow.com
Hankison HPR and HPRN refrigerated compressed air dryers offer flow rates of 5 to 1200 scfm (17 to 2040 m3/h). The updated range consists of the HPR5/10–HPR50, providing 5/10-50 scfm; and the HPRN75-HPRN1200, providing 75-1200 scfm. The range also meets growing customer demand for low voltage compressor room ready refrigerated compressed air dryers, capable of 5 scfm-150 scfm in 115 voltage, single-phase power; and 200 scfm-1200 scfm in 460 voltage, three-phase power.