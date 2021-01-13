This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Anaheim-based Nellson Nutraceutical LLC, a nutritional bar and powder provider, has appointed Jean Filion to CEO. Since 2015, Filion has served as president of Nellson Canada and COO of Nellson. He succeeds Jamie Better, who will assume the role of executive chairman of Nellson.
