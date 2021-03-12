The SARS-CoV-2 PCR Workflow for food packaging and environmental surfaces can deliver results in as little as 3 hours. The test, which has been performance tested and validated by AOAC International for qualitative detection of the virus on environmental surfaces, includes three TaqMan RT‑PCR assays, to target SARS-CoV-2 (ORF1ab, N-gene, S-gene) genes, and one positive control assay, targeting the Human RNase P RPPH1 gene offering both high specificity and sensitivity. Because of the multi-target design of this assay, overall test sensitivity should not be impacted by the new SARS-CoV-2 strain lineage—B.1.1.7 variant. www.thermofisher.com