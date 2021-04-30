The Alliance for Beverage Cartons and the Environment (ACE) and its members SIG Combibloc, BillerudKorsnäs, Elopak, Stora Enso and Tetra Pak, have set the industry’s vision for the future: to deliver the most sustainable packaging for resilient food supply systems which is renewable, climate positive and circular.

Through the European platform’s new Roadmap, the industry commits to take action on all parts of the industry value chain, from sustainable sourcing to climate impact and recycling. Increasing the collection and recycling of beverage cartons to reach a 90% collection rate and at least a 70% recycling rate by 2030, and the de-carbonization of the industry’s value chain in line with the 1.5o C aligned science-based targets are included in the 10 commitments.

In line with the vision of ACE members, beverage cartons will be made only from renewable and/or recycled material; fully recyclable and recycled; made entirely from sustainably sourced raw materials; and the packaging solution with the lowest carbon footprint.

Annick Carpentier, director general of ACE, says that the industry has set high standards for the next 10 years. “We look forward to fostering a dialogue with EU decision-makers to ensure that the necessary regulatory conditions are in place to support the industry’s journey towards beverage cartons as the sustainable packaging choice for today and tomorrow.”

Beverage cartons are a recyclable low-carbon packaging solution that protects food and beverages, allowing for safe use and transport while also preventing food waste. With the commitments and targets set in the 2030 Roadmap, the industry will strive for its packaging to continue to actively contribute toward the ambitions of the EU Green Deal, specifically climate neutrality, circularity, biodiversity and resilient food systems, while not compromising the health and safety of consumers.

ACE members will report on the Roadmap’s overall progress on a regular basis and develop, add and adapt metrics should they not currently exist, also in partnership with others. The industry Roadmap is on ACE’s website.