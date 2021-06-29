Dole Diversified North America, Inc. is recalling a limited number of cases of Dole™ Fresh Blueberries packaged in a variety of clamshell sizes for potential Cyclospora contamination.

Description Dole Fresh Blueberries Dole Fresh Blueberries Dole Fresh Blueberries UPC Pack Out Date Lot Code Dole™ Fresh Blueberries 18 oz-- 0 71430 01154 6 28-May-21 14632 29-May-21 14732 1-Jun-21 1,503,215,046 3-Jun-21 15232 5-Jun-21 1,544,615,432 7-Jun-21 1,564,615,648 Pint - 0 71430 01151 5 1-Jun-21 1,503,215,046 2-Jun-21 151,321,514,815,146 3-Jun-21 15232 4-Jun-21 15332 7-Jun-21 1,564,615,648 6 oz - 07143001150 8 28-May-21 14632 1-Jun-21 1,503,215,046 7-Jun-21 1,564,615,648 24 oz - 071430011155 3 2-Jun-21 151,321,514,815,146 4-Jun-21 15332 5-Jun-21 1,544,615,432 9-Jun-21 15848, 15846

This voluntary recall is due to possible Cyclospora contamination on Dole™ Fresh Blueberries. Dole Diversified North America Inc. is coordinating closely with regulatory officials. No illnesses have been reported to date in association with the recall.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.

The product lot code is located on the top label of the clamshell. The impacted products were distributed in four US states: IL, ME, NY and WI and two Canadian provinces: Alberta and British Columbia. Consumers are advised to check any product they have in their homes and discard any product matching the production description, UPC codes, and product lot codes listed above.

No other Dole products are included in the recall. Consumers who have any of the recalled product should not consume it, but discard it immediately. Retailers and consumers with questions can call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111.