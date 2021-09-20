The Scott Turbon CDM (Continuous Dispersion Mixer) makes powder incorporation and dispersion dramatically more efficient. By automating the inline mixing process, the CDM boosts production and quality while reducing operator error, manpower and waste. In contrast to an inline mixer, with the CDM mixing process, powder ingredients are added at a controlled rate from either a volumetric or loss-in-weight (LIW) feeder. Dry ingredients merge with a controlled liquid feed stream in a powder/liquid interface device. Metering the powder and liquid feed streams allows for precise control of discharge concentrations. The interface itself is uniquely designed to prevent plugging, splashing, and high air entrainment associated with conventional inline mixers.

