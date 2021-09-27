With R-CAM 2, the company developed a fully automated sleeve magazine designed to work with all filling machines in its current machine portfolio. Its latest solution enables food and beverage manufacturers to increase workflow efficiency while reducing the amount of manual labor they require. It consists of two parts: a pallet magazine and an unpacking station, with the former offering space for two Euro pallets or industrial pallets. The machine automatically removes shipping boxes from the pallet, opens them and then loads the filling machine with carton sleeves. This allows customers to operate an end-to-end filling line with one operator.

